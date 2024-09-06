Bacchae have announced that they will be disbanding after 8 years together. The band announced this in an Instagram post which reads,



”After 8 years together, we’ve decided not to continue as a band. Many thanks to everyone that has checked out our music, came to a show, released our records, booked us shows, grabbed merch, etc. Y’all showed Bacchae so much love throughout the years and we hope the music lives on. Leftover merch is up on our Bandcamp and all releases are available on the streaming platform of your choice. Bacchae 2016-2024”

Bacchae released their album Next Time earlier this year in July. See the post in full below.