8 hours ago by Em Moore

Sicko have announced that they will be re-issuing all four of their albums, You Can Feel The Love In This Room, Laugh While You Can Monkey Boy, Chef Boy-R-U-Dum, and You Are Not The Boss of Me. All of the albums have been remastered and feature restored artwork along with new booklets with photos and lyrics. Each of the albums also comes with one bonus song except for You Are Not The Boss Of Me which comes with two. The reissues will be out on September 30 via Top Drawer Records.