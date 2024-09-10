Listen to the new song by Tripper!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by Baltimore hardcore punk band Tripper! The song is called “Addicted” and is off their upcoming EP Faceless. Speaking to Punknews about the track lead vocalist Nic Ledford said,



" While I am an addict, this song isn’t so literal when talking about addiction in the sense of substances. It’s more about my self-destructive habits and patterns. It feels like not being able to control myself even though I know it’s bad for me and those around me.”

Faceless will be out everywhere on October 4. Listen to the new song below!