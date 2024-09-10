Toronto-based heavy music and arts festival Prepare the Ground has announced their second headliner for 2025. Kylesa will be playing their first North American reunion show at the festival. They join the previously announced headliner YOB who will be performing two sets including played Atma in full. Prepare the Ground will take place May 30 to June 1 across four venues - Trinity St. Paul’s Church, Lee’s Palace, the Cave, and 918 Bathurst - in Toronto, Ontario. We recently caught up with festival co-founder and curator KW Campol to talk about what goes into the putting the festival togtether and you can read that right here.