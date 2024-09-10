Planes Mistaken for Stars announce new album, share “Fix Me”

Planes Mistaken For Stars
Planes Mistaken For Stars have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Do You Still Love Me? and is the final recording from Gared O’Donnell who passed away in 2021. The band has also released the first song called “Fix Me”. Do You Still Love Me? will be out on November 1 via Deathwish Inc. Planes Mistaken for Stars released their album Prey in 2016. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Do You Still Love Me? Tracklist

Matthew is Dead

Fix Me

Further

The Arrow

Modern Logic

Punch the Gauge

Do You Still Love Me? No. 1

Run Rabbit Run

Peace

Put Your Heart on the Fire

The Calming

In Hell

Do You Still Love Me? No. 2