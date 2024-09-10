Kaonashi have announced US tour dates for this fall. Omerta and Blind Equation will be joining them on all dates. Kaonashi released their EP A Second Chance At Forever: The Brilliant Lies From Casey Diamond earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 27
|Winchester
|Cleveland, OH
|Oct 29
|Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Oct 30
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Nov 01
|HQ
|Denver, CO
|Nov 02
|DLC
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Nov 03
|Shrine
|Boise, ID
|Nov 05
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|Nov 06
|Dantes
|Portland, OR
|Nov 09
|Harvard and Stone
|Los Angeles, CA
|Nov 11
|Voodoo Room
|San Diego, CA
|Nov 12
|Eagle Aerie Hall
|Las Vegas, NV
|Nov 13
|Underground
|Mesa, AZ
|Nov 15
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|Nov 16
|Vibes Underground
|San Antonio, TX
|Nov 17
|The End
|Houston, TX
|Nov 19
|Will’s Pub
|Orlando, FL
|Nov 20
|Altar
|Atlanta, GA
|Nov 21
|American Legion Post 92
|Hollywood, FL
|Nov 22
|New Brookland Tavern
|Columbia, SC
|Nov 23
|Canal Club
|Richmond, VA