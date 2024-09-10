Kaonashi / Omerta / Blind Equation (US)

Kaonashi
by Tours

Kaonashi have announced US tour dates for this fall. Omerta and Blind Equation will be joining them on all dates. Kaonashi released their EP A Second Chance At Forever: The Brilliant Lies From Casey Diamond earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 27WinchesterCleveland, OH
Oct 29SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Oct 30Cobra LoungeChicago, IL
Nov 01HQDenver, CO
Nov 02DLCSalt Lake City, UT
Nov 03ShrineBoise, ID
Nov 05El CorazonSeattle, WA
Nov 06DantesPortland, OR
Nov 09Harvard and StoneLos Angeles, CA
Nov 11Voodoo RoomSan Diego, CA
Nov 12Eagle Aerie HallLas Vegas, NV
Nov 13UndergroundMesa, AZ
Nov 15Three LinksDallas, TX
Nov 16Vibes UndergroundSan Antonio, TX
Nov 17The EndHouston, TX
Nov 19Will’s PubOrlando, FL
Nov 20AltarAtlanta, GA
Nov 21American Legion Post 92Hollywood, FL
Nov 22New Brookland TavernColumbia, SC
Nov 23Canal ClubRichmond, VA