Podcast 5 hours ago by Em Moore

Episode #662 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John “Jughead” Pierson stops by to talk about his new band Semi-Famous, the re-release of the book that spawned the band, the creative process, and so much more with John and Em! They also hit some news stories including the No Values Fest traffic jam and Barclays suspending sponsorship of LiveNation events. Listen to the episode below!