6 hours ago by John Gentile

Nausea will re-release their only album. Extinction follows the re-release of the combo Cybergod/Lie Cycle 12-inch and will be out via Svart records. the new version is remastered and has a new cover. The cd version includes both the Extinction album and the Cybergod/Lie Cycle comp. That's out December 6. roy of Nausea was recently on the Punknews podcast.