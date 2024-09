, Posted by 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

The Drowns are headed to Europe. In November, they'll play 10 UK dates with Gimp Fist opening a few gigs. Then, the band jumps over to continental Europe to open for Ignite on Ignite's 30th anniversary tour. Slapshot and This means war are also on that leg of the journey. You can see the dates below.