Taking Back Sunday have announced details for their upcoming holiday shows. Sincere Engineer, Sweet Pill, Modern Chemistry, Hollyglen, and Footballhead will be joining them on select dates. The first two shows (Dec 4 and Dec 5) will take place at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh, New York and the final two shows (Dec 6 and Dec 7) will take place at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey. Taking Back Sunday released their album 152 in 2023. Check out the dates below.