Taking Back Sunday announce details for Holiday Spectacular shows

Taking Back Sunday
by Festivals & Events

Taking Back Sunday have announced details for their upcoming holiday shows. Sincere Engineer, Sweet Pill, Modern Chemistry, Hollyglen, and Footballhead will be joining them on select dates. The first two shows (Dec 4 and Dec 5) will take place at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh, New York and the final two shows (Dec 6 and Dec 7) will take place at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey. Taking Back Sunday released their album 152 in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Dec 04Mulcahy’sWantagh, NYw/Sweet Pill, Modern Chemistry
Dec 05Mulcahy’sWantagh, NYw/Sincere Engineer, Hollyglen
Dec 06Starland BallroomSayreville, NJw/Sincere Engineer, Hollyglen
Dec 07Starland BallroomSayreville, NJw/Sweet Pill, Footballhead