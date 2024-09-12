Leaving Time to release debut LP, share “Angel In The Sand”

Jacksonville-based shoegaze band Leaving Time have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Angel In The Sand and will be out on November 1 via Sunday Drive Records. The band has also released the title track of the album. Leaving Time will be touring the US starting in November and released their EP collection I + II in 2023. Check out the song and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
11/05Springfield, ILDumb Recordsw/ Glare
11/06Milwaukee, WIX-Ray Arcadew/ Glare
11/08Detroit, MIEdgemenw/ Glare + Zeruel
11/09TorontoNineteen Seventy Eightw/ Glare + Zeruel
11/10Troy, NYNo Funw/ Glare + Zeruel
11/11MontrealCabaret Foufsw/ Glare + Zeruel
11/13Portland, MESPACEw/ Glare + Zeruel
11/14Providence, RIFete Loungew/ Glare + Zeruel