Leaving Time to release debut LP, share “Angel In The Sand”

by Em Moore
Jacksonville-based shoegaze band Leaving Time have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Angel In The Sand and will be out on November 1 via Sunday Drive Records. The band has also released the title track of the album. Leaving Time will be touring the US starting in November and released their EP collection I + II in 2023. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|11/05
|Springfield, IL
|Dumb Records
|w/ Glare
|11/06
|Milwaukee, WI
|X-Ray Arcade
|w/ Glare
|11/08
|Detroit, MI
|Edgemen
|w/ Glare + Zeruel
|11/09
|Toronto
|Nineteen Seventy Eight
|w/ Glare + Zeruel
|11/10
|Troy, NY
|No Fun
|w/ Glare + Zeruel
|11/11
|Montreal
|Cabaret Foufs
|w/ Glare + Zeruel
|11/13
|Portland, ME
|SPACE
|w/ Glare + Zeruel
|11/14
|Providence, RI
|Fete Lounge
|w/ Glare + Zeruel