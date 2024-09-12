Listen to Taleen Kali cover My Bloody Valentine!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the new cover song by Los Angeles-based Taleen Kali! They have covered “Cupid Come” by My Bloody Valentine. Speaking to Punknews about the cover Taleen Kali said,



"Something dreamy happens to me this time of year when Leo season transitions into Virgo. Summer doesn’t fade, instead it pours into a gorgeous new shape and I fall in love with the world all over again. It’s far from Valentine’s season but I picked this cover of 'Cupid Come' to share with you a song that encapsulates this August-September trance I always seem to find myself in. I used to cover this song in my bedroom in the early days of writing music, and even though my favorite MBV album is Loveless this deep cut from Isn't Anything always compelled me to sing along. We wanted a new wave take on this MBV deep cut which is why I'm playing this sort of New Order guitar line in the beginning, and why I chose the trio of angels as the single artwork. This is also the first time I've made the art for one of our singles from start to finish.”

The cover will hit streaming services on September 13 and you can pre-save it right here. Listen to the cover below!