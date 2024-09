Podcast 11 hours ago by Em Moore

Episode #664 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Jim of Capgun Heroes and Daryl of The Bollweevils swing by to talk about the upcoming T1 Fest (October 10-12 at Reggies in Chicago, IL), raising money for diabetes research, what goes into putting the festival together, keeping cool under pressure, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!