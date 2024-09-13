Dixxon sponsors upcoming Social Distortion shows

Recently, Dixxon clothing was in the news after Kepi Ghoulie stated that the brand sold "Fuck antifa" t-shirts and also supported right wing beliefs/causes. Kepi also pointed out the a Dixxon manager posted an image of Trump victoriously raising his fist in the air after being shot, with the phrase "It's time America." The post also included a musical clip of Pantera's "Rise." As you know, Pantera has previously faced racism/facism issues. Dixxon has sold co-branded shirts with a number of bands including Metallica, Bob marley, Rancid, [Suicidal Tendencies and others. In fact, Kepi got Nofx/the Punk rock Museum to disassociated from the company.

Recently, numerous sources shown that Dixxon is sponsoring Social Distortion's three-date run in December in San Diego. This is particularly interesting because SD frontman Mike Ness was involved in an altercation with a concert attendee at a show about six years ago when the attendee flipped off Ness due to Ness' anti-Trump statements. SD did not respond to the Dixxon controversy and has not issued a statement on the sponsorship/endorsement. If anything develops, we'll let you know.