Janes Addiction show ends in Perry Farrell v. Dave Navarro brawl

Last night's Jane's Addiction show ended abruptly. As per blabbermouth, at the band's Boston show, near the end of the gig, JA frontman Perry Farrell bumped Nthe band's Dave Navarro. Shortly after, Farrell approached Navarro and started to argue with him. Navarro then either put his hand up to create distance between the two or pushed Farrell. Farrell then took a swing at Navarro. The pair were then pulled apart by roadies and The band's eric avery.

The show then ended. The band has not issued a statement, but their current tour runs through October. According to different sources, Farrell's performance during this run of dates has been hit or miss- at some gigs his singing has been lackluster and muddled, and at others he has been on point. We'll keep you updated.