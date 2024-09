3 hours ago by Em Moore

Pinkshift have released a cover of “Knead” by Illuminati Hotties. The song originally appeared on Illuminati Hotties’ 2021 album Let Me Do One More. The cover is a part of Hopeless Records’ Hopelessly Devoted to You which will be out on December 6. Pinkshift released their EP suraksha in 2023. Check out the cover below.