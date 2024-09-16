Em Tells You What to Listen to August 2024 Tracklist

“IT’S OVER” - The OBGMs

“I Don’t Owe You” - Latter

“i am driving a car with a cute girl and pretending that the world isn’t ending” - ameokama

“Chewing Gum” - Amyl and the Sniffers

“I May Be A Bad Influence But At Least I’m Not A Fascist Cuck” - Matty Grace

“Beyond the Journey’s End” - Thotcrime

“Don’t Use Blink-182 as a Pejorative” - FOMO

“New Enemies” - ShyGodwin

“Goblin” - Shunk

“Everybody’s Darling” - Rust Ring

“The Birds (Lowered Suspension)” - TRAMP

“Kissin’ Killer Cobras” - Stand Atlantic

“Deadname Me All Night” - Space Camp

“Polite Excuses” - Sonagi

“Time Bomb” - Pest Control

“Born to Please” - Skullpresser

“Corporate Funded Killing Technology” - S.H.I.T

“Hotline” - Booji Boys

“Let’s Jump A Cowboy Together!” - Missouri Executive Order 44

“Constant” - Abraxas Reflux

“Mommy” - Tetchy

“Pressure Shift” - Scrunchies

“Bloodlines” - Melted Bodies

“Keep, Repeat” - Handcuff

“Karma Police” - Cumgirl8

“Last Summer in America” - Anthony Green

“Ladies Shoes” - Desert Mambas

“Put Down Your Weapons” - Juanita and Juan

“Nice Girl” - Cowboy Boy

“Litterbug!” - Mediocre

”Rumors of My Wellness” - Career Day

“I Don’t Wanna Know” - BAD OPERATION

“All Worries” - Kill Lincoln

“Black Walnut” - SHEBAD

“It’s Imperative” - Spring Silver

“Pack Rat” - Squint

“Crab Walk To Oblivion” - The Slime

“through the brighter eyes of hazel” - your arms are my cocoon

“In The Corprusarium” - Yagrum Bagarn