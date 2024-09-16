Episode #665.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! This is the August edition of Em Tells You What to Listen to. Em plays some great songs from August (and one from July) including tunes by The OBGMs, Latter, ameokama, Amyl and the Sniffers, Matty Grace, Thotcrime, Stand Atlantic, Shunk, Rust Ring, Sonagi, Booji Boys, Mediocre, Bad Operation, Kill Lincoln, Squint, The Slime, Yagrum Bagarn, and more. Listen to the episode and check out the tracklist below!
Em Tells You What to Listen to August 2024 Tracklist
“IT’S OVER” - The OBGMs
“I Don’t Owe You” - Latter
“i am driving a car with a cute girl and pretending that the world isn’t ending” - ameokama
“Chewing Gum” - Amyl and the Sniffers
“I May Be A Bad Influence But At Least I’m Not A Fascist Cuck” - Matty Grace
“Beyond the Journey’s End” - Thotcrime
“Don’t Use Blink-182 as a Pejorative” - FOMO
“New Enemies” - ShyGodwin
“Goblin” - Shunk
“Everybody’s Darling” - Rust Ring
“The Birds (Lowered Suspension)” - TRAMP
“Kissin’ Killer Cobras” - Stand Atlantic
“Deadname Me All Night” - Space Camp
“Polite Excuses” - Sonagi
“Time Bomb” - Pest Control
“Born to Please” - Skullpresser
“Corporate Funded Killing Technology” - S.H.I.T
“Hotline” - Booji Boys
“Let’s Jump A Cowboy Together!” - Missouri Executive Order 44
“Constant” - Abraxas Reflux
“Mommy” - Tetchy
“Pressure Shift” - Scrunchies
“Bloodlines” - Melted Bodies
“Keep, Repeat” - Handcuff
“Karma Police” - Cumgirl8
“Last Summer in America” - Anthony Green
“Ladies Shoes” - Desert Mambas
“Put Down Your Weapons” - Juanita and Juan
“Nice Girl” - Cowboy Boy
“Litterbug!” - Mediocre
”Rumors of My Wellness” - Career Day
“I Don’t Wanna Know” - BAD OPERATION
“All Worries” - Kill Lincoln
“Black Walnut” - SHEBAD
“It’s Imperative” - Spring Silver
“Pack Rat” - Squint
“Crab Walk To Oblivion” - The Slime
“through the brighter eyes of hazel” - your arms are my cocoon
“In The Corprusarium” - Yagrum Bagarn