6 hours ago by Em Moore

Split Chain have announced that they have signed to Epitaph Records. The band has also released a video for their reimagined version of their 2023 single “Extract” which is called “(Re)-Extract” and features Softcult. The video was shot and directed by Murry Deaves and Bert Martinez-Cowles with additional footage shot by Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn. Split Chain have released a handful of singles so far this year. Check out the video below.