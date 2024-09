4 hours ago by Em Moore

Nashville-based ska-punks Stuck Lucky have announced that they have signed with Ska Punk International and will be releasing a new album with the label. The album is called Counting Curses and will be out on October 8. The band has also released a video for their new song called “Rewind” which features footage from this year’s Maribeth Fest and was shot and edited by John Pata. Stuck Lucky released their EP Golden Serpent Holy Tabernacle Prt. 1 in 2023. Check out the video below.