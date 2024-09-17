Lambrini Girls have released a video for their new song “Company Culture”. The video was directed by Al Brown. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now via City Slang. Lambrini Girls will be touring Europe and the UK starting in February and released their EP You’re Welcome in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Feb 25
|Lille
|Aeronef
|Feb 26
|Nantes
|Stereolux
|Feb 27
|Paris
|La Maroquinerie
|Mar 01
|Ravenna
|Hana Bi
|Mar 03
|Prague
|Bike Jesus
|Mar 04
|Leipzig
|Moritzbastei
|Mar 05
|Berlin
|Neue Zukunft
|Mar 07
|Stockholm
|Hus7
|Mar 08
|Oslo
|John Dee
|Mar 09
|Goteborg
|Pustervik
|Mar 11
|Copenhagen
|Ideal Bar
|Mar 12
|Hamburg
|Nochtspeicher
|Mar 13
|Rotterdam
|Rotown
|Mar 14
|Amsterdam
|Melkweg
|Mar 15
|Eindhoven
|Effenaar
|Mar 17
|Cologne
|Bumann & Sohn
|Mar 19
|Luxembourg
|Rotondes
|Mar 20
|Reims
|La Cartonnerie
|Mar 21
|Rouen
|Le 106
|Apr 01
|Bristol
|The Fleece
|Apr 02
|Southampton
|Joiners
|Apr 03
|Birmingham
|Hare & Hounds
|Apr 04
|Birkenhead
|Future Yard
|Apr 05
|Dublin
|Whelans
|Apr 07
|York
|The Crescent
|Apr 08
|Leeds
|Brudenell
|Apr 09
|Glasgow
|Stereo
|Apr 10
|Manchester
|Gorilla
|Apr 11
|Nottingham
|Bodega
|Apr 12
|Brighton
|Chalk
|Apr 17
|London
|Electric Brixton