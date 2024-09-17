Lambrini Girls release “Company Culture” video, announce 2025 tour (EU and UK)

Lambrini Girls
by Tours

Lambrini Girls have released a video for their new song “Company Culture”. The video was directed by Al Brown. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now via City Slang. Lambrini Girls will be touring Europe and the UK starting in February and released their EP You’re Welcome in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Feb 25LilleAeronef
 Feb 26NantesStereolux  
Feb 27ParisLa Maroquinerie
Mar 01RavennaHana Bi
 Mar 03PragueBike Jesus  
Mar 04LeipzigMoritzbastei
 Mar 05BerlinNeue Zukunft 
Mar 07StockholmHus7  
Mar 08OsloJohn Dee  
Mar 09GoteborgPustervik  
Mar 11CopenhagenIdeal Bar  
Mar 12HamburgNochtspeicher  
Mar 13RotterdamRotown  
Mar 14AmsterdamMelkweg  
Mar 15EindhovenEffenaar 
Mar 17CologneBumann & Sohn  
Mar 19LuxembourgRotondes  
Mar 20ReimsLa Cartonnerie  
Mar 21RouenLe 106
Apr 01BristolThe Fleece  
Apr 02SouthamptonJoiners  
Apr 03BirminghamHare & Hounds  
Apr 04BirkenheadFuture Yard  
Apr 05DublinWhelans 
Apr 07YorkThe Crescent  
Apr 08LeedsBrudenell
 Apr 09GlasgowStereo  
Apr 10ManchesterGorilla  
Apr 11NottinghamBodega  
Apr 12BrightonChalk
 Apr 17LondonElectric Brixton