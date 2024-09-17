Barrie and Tkaronto-based metal band Ethereal Tomb have announced tour dates for this fall. They will be playing a Halloween show in Toronto before heading over to the US. Ethereal Tomb will be touring the Eastern US and Canada starting on September 22 and released their EP Life Beyond Oppressor’s Brutality earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Oct 31
|Toronto, ON
|Union Steelworkers Hall
|Nov 02
|Milwaukee, WI
|X-Ray Arcade
|Nov 03
|Chicago, IL
|Reggie’s
|Nov 04
|Kansas City, MO
|Howdy’s
|Nov 05
|Denver, CO
|D3 Arts
|Nov 07
|Las Vegas, NV
|Sliced Pizza
|Nov 08
|Pomona, CA
|The Haven
|Nov 09
|Fresno, CA
|Destructive Warehouse
|Nov 12
|San Francisco, CA
|Neck of the Woods
|Nov 13
|Van Nuys, CA
|Sound Studios
|Nov 14
|San Diego, CA
|Che Cafe
|Nov 15
|Tucson, AZ
|Lucky Roll
|Nov 16
|Albuquerque, NM
|Ren’s Den
|Nov 17
|Lubbock, TX
|CASP Studio C
|Nov 18
|San Antonio, TX
|Blues House Bar
|Nov 20
|Arlington, TX
|Growl Records
|Nov 21
|Houston, TX
|The End
|Nov 22
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Mid City Ballroom
|Nov 23
|Pensacola, FL
|Subculture Art Gallery
|Nov 24
|Atlanta, GA
|Culture Shock
|Nov 25
|Raleigh, NC
|Schoolkids Records
|Nov 26
|Herdon, VA
|Arts Herndon
|Nov 27
|York, PA
|Skid Row Garage
|Nov 29
|TO BE ANNOUNCED
|TBA