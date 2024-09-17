Ethereal Tomb announce fall tour (ON and US)

Ethereal Tomb
Barrie and Tkaronto-based metal band Ethereal Tomb have announced tour dates for this fall. They will be playing a Halloween show in Toronto before heading over to the US. Ethereal Tomb will be touring the Eastern US and Canada starting on September 22 and released their EP Life Beyond Oppressor’s Brutality earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Oct 31Toronto, ONUnion Steelworkers Hall
Nov 02Milwaukee, WIX-Ray Arcade
Nov 03Chicago, ILReggie’s
Nov 04Kansas City, MOHowdy’s
Nov 05Denver, COD3 Arts
Nov 07Las Vegas, NVSliced Pizza
Nov 08Pomona, CAThe Haven
Nov 09Fresno, CADestructive Warehouse
Nov 12San Francisco, CANeck of the Woods
Nov 13Van Nuys, CASound Studios
Nov 14San Diego, CAChe Cafe
Nov 15Tucson, AZLucky Roll
Nov 16Albuquerque, NMRen’s Den
Nov 17Lubbock, TXCASP Studio C
Nov 18San Antonio, TXBlues House Bar
Nov 20Arlington, TXGrowl Records
Nov 21Houston, TXThe End
Nov 22Baton Rouge, LAMid City Ballroom
Nov 23Pensacola, FLSubculture Art Gallery
Nov 24Atlanta, GACulture Shock
Nov 25Raleigh, NCSchoolkids Records
Nov 26Herdon, VAArts Herndon
Nov 27York, PASkid Row Garage
Nov 29TO BE ANNOUNCEDTBA