On September 16 The Hives played at History in Toronto, Ontario. Bad Nerves opened the show. The Hives are currently touring North America and released their album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons in 2023. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch all of the action. Check out his photos below!

(No script? View on Flickr)

Powered by flickr embed.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.