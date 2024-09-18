Fishbone announce 'Red Hot Holiday' tour (US and BC)

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Fishbone have announced tour dates for their ‘Red Hot Holiday’ tour. They will be hitting the Western US along with BC. Strawberry Fuzz and Damnage will be joining them on select dates. The band has another support band for this tour that will be announced later on. Fishbone released their self-titled EP, Fishbone , in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Dec 12Hawthorne TheatrePortland, ORw/Strawberry Fuzz
Dec 13CrocodileSeattle, WAw/Strawberry Fuzz
Dec 14Capital BallroomVictoria, BC
Dec 15The PearlVancouver, BC
Dec 17Mystic TheatrePetaluma, CAw/Strawberry Fuzz, Damnage
Dec 18Rio TheatreSanta Cruz, CAw/Strawberry Fuzz, Damnage
Dec 19Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CAw/Strawberry Fuzz, Damnage
Dec 20Garden AmpGarden Grove, CAw/Strawberry Fuzz, Damnage
Dec 21House of BluesSan Diego, CAw/Strawberry Fuzz, Damnage
Dec 22Swan DiveLas Vegas, NVw/Strawberry Fuzz, Damnage
Dec 23Crescent BallroomPhoenix, AZw/Strawberry Fuzz, Damnage