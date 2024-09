, Posted by Tours 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Fishbone have announced tour dates for their ‘Red Hot Holiday’ tour. They will be hitting the Western US along with BC. Strawberry Fuzz and Damnage will be joining them on select dates. The band has another support band for this tour that will be announced later on. Fishbone released their self-titled EP, Fishbone , in 2023. Check out the dates below.