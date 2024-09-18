Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Fishbone have announced tour dates for their ‘Red Hot Holiday’ tour. They will be hitting the Western US along with BC. Strawberry Fuzz and Damnage will be joining them on select dates. The band has another support band for this tour that will be announced later on. Fishbone released their self-titled EP, Fishbone , in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Dec 12
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR
|w/Strawberry Fuzz
|Dec 13
|Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|w/Strawberry Fuzz
|Dec 14
|Capital Ballroom
|Victoria, BC
|Dec 15
|The Pearl
|Vancouver, BC
|Dec 17
|Mystic Theatre
|Petaluma, CA
|w/Strawberry Fuzz, Damnage
|Dec 18
|Rio Theatre
|Santa Cruz, CA
|w/Strawberry Fuzz, Damnage
|Dec 19
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|w/Strawberry Fuzz, Damnage
|Dec 20
|Garden Amp
|Garden Grove, CA
|w/Strawberry Fuzz, Damnage
|Dec 21
|House of Blues
|San Diego, CA
|w/Strawberry Fuzz, Damnage
|Dec 22
|Swan Dive
|Las Vegas, NV
|w/Strawberry Fuzz, Damnage
|Dec 23
|Crescent Ballroom
|Phoenix, AZ
|w/Strawberry Fuzz, Damnage