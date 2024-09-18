Watch the new lyric video by The Low Sixes!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new lyric video by Montreal-based punks The Low Sixes! The video is for their new song “Teenage Crime Wave” and was filmed and edited by bassist Alan Hildebrandt. Speaking about the song lead vocalist Jonathan Cummins said,



Brendan likes this one! Dropped Ray Davies’ name which is cool as he is one of the best songwriters ever. Always thought this sounded like Flip Your Wig era Husker Du but Brendan says it doesn’t. To piss off bassist Alan, I will end the song with the intro to Rush’s ‘Closer To Heart’ as Rush is Alan’s most hated band, despite musically retelling this joke dozens of times this little Rush arpeggio still makes Brendan laugh. ‘Teenage Crime Wave’ was also thought of as a possible band name, but after the rest of the band swatted down ‘The Puppeteer’s Castle’, ‘The Canadian Music Makers’, and ‘The Lazers’ I lost heart to present TCW to them as a band name. Another song about getting too old to lug around your Peavey Backstage amp, probably the first of many.”

”Teenage Crime Wave” is off The Low Sixes’ upcoming album The Oshawa Tree which will be out on October 4 via Forge Again Records. Watch the video below!