Johnny Marr says he actually said “No” to Smiths reunion and he wanted Moz to own 50% of trademark

Morrissey has been sending verbal barbs towards Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr over the past month. Moz stated that the Smiths were offered to reunite and he was into it, but Johnny Marr ignored the offer. Moz also stated that Johnny Marr registered the Smiths trademark, implying that Marr was trying to cut Morrissey out of the Intellectual Property

Well, yesterday, Johnny Marr issued a statement that basically said Morrissey's statements were mostly untrue. Marr stated that he did not ignore the smiths offer, he turned it town. Also, he states that he asked Morrissey to go in 50/50 with him on the Smiths trademark because third=parties were using the mark without authorization, but that Morrissey actually ignored Johnny Marr. So, Marr, in order to protect the brand, registered the mark himself. We definitely will keep you updated. You can see Johnny Marr's statement below.