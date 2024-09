11 hours ago by Em Moore

Montana-based Hey, ily! have announced that they will be reeling a new album. It is called Hey, I Loathe You! and will be out on October 25 via Lonely Ghost Records. The band has also released a new song called “(Dis)Connected”. Hey, ily! released their album Psychokinetic Love Songs and their EP Friend Group From Hell in 2022. Check out the song below.