Career Day have announced US tour dates for next month. The shows kick off in Ridgewood, NY and end up at Fest in Gainesville on October 27. Career Day will be releasing their EP I’ll Always Be This which will be out on September 27. Career Day released their album Where We’ve Always Been in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Oct 18
|Bar Freda
|New York, NY
|w/Good Looking Friends, Best Bones, Bad Timing
|Oct 19
|Hice Mice
|Rockville, MD
|w/torrents., Muhnday, Devin James and the Haunted
|Oct 20
|Garden Grove Brewing
|Richmond, VA
|w/Back Up Kid, dogwood.
|Oct 21
|Above Board Skate Park
|Greensboro, NC
|w/SCOBY, nervous surface, momophobia
|Oct 22
|Velo Fellow
|Greenville, NC
|w/Ded Wed Lock, Poorly Drawn House, The Deadnecks
|Oct 23
|The Innerspace
|Atlanta, GA
|w/indianajoe., Couples Therapy
|Oct 24
|The Walrus
|Jacksonville, FL
|w/Glazed, ANORAK!, Aren’t We Amphibians, SIICHAQ
|Oct 27
|Fest
|Gainesville, FL