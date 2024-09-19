Career Day announce US tour

Career Day
by Tours

Career Day have announced US tour dates for next month. The shows kick off in Ridgewood, NY and end up at Fest in Gainesville on October 27. Career Day will be releasing their EP I’ll Always Be This which will be out on September 27. Career Day released their album Where We’ve Always Been in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Oct 18Bar FredaNew York, NYw/Good Looking Friends, Best Bones, Bad Timing
Oct 19Hice MiceRockville, MDw/torrents., Muhnday, Devin James and the Haunted
Oct 20Garden Grove BrewingRichmond, VAw/Back Up Kid, dogwood.
Oct 21Above Board Skate ParkGreensboro, NCw/SCOBY, nervous surface, momophobia
Oct 22Velo FellowGreenville, NCw/Ded Wed Lock, Poorly Drawn House, The Deadnecks
Oct 23The InnerspaceAtlanta, GAw/indianajoe., Couples Therapy
Oct 24The WalrusJacksonville, FLw/Glazed, ANORAK!, Aren’t We Amphibians, SIICHAQ
Oct 27FestGainesville, FL