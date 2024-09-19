YOU can buy Lars Frederiksen's guitars

Lars Frederiksen of Rancid is selling his guitars. There will be about 30 guitars for sale including a 1993 Epiphone Les Paul guitar that Frederiksen says was used to record Let’s Go as well as part of …And Out Come the Wolves. Lars aid, “For the last 35-40 years, I’ve been playing a lot of music—most importantly with Rancid, but also with Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards, Oxley’s Midnight Runners, Stomper 98, The Last Resort, the Old Firm Casuals, and the list goes on and on. Over the years I’ve acquired a lot of different types of guitars, some basses, and a lot of other cool stuff. I’ve used it all in some way, whether it’s been on stage or in the studio, but it’s been sitting and collecting dust. So I’ve teamed up with Reverb to get some of this gear into the hands of people who will play it.”

The shop opens September 25 and you can see a preview here.