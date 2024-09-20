Cross Dog and Family Man have announced tour dates together for this fall. The bands will be touring Western Canada and Northern Ontario. This run will start in October and run into November. Cross Dog released their album All Hard Feelings earlier this year and we spoke to Tracy, Mark, and Mikey about it in May. Family Man released their album ICONOCLAST earlier this year.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 18
|Bridgeview Theatre
|Kamloops, BC
|Oct 19
|Upside Cider
|Kelowna, BC
|Oct 21
|Lana Lou’s
|Vancouver, BC
|Oct 23
|Ship and Anchor
|Calgary, AB
|Oct 24
|The Aviary
|Edmonton, AB
|Oct 25
|The Vat
|Red Deer, AB
|Oct 30
|Black Cat Tavern
|Saskatoon, SK
|Oct 31
|Bulldog Event Center
|Winnipeg, MB
|Nov 01
|Black Pirate’s Pub
|Thunder Bay, ON
|Nov 02
|Townehouse Tavern
|Sudbury, ON