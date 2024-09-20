Cross Dog / Family Man (Western Canada and Northern Ontario)

by Tours

Cross Dog and Family Man have announced tour dates together for this fall. The bands will be touring Western Canada and Northern Ontario. This run will start in October and run into November. Cross Dog released their album All Hard Feelings earlier this year and we spoke to Tracy, Mark, and Mikey about it in May. Family Man released their album ICONOCLAST earlier this year.

DateVenueCity
Oct 18Bridgeview TheatreKamloops, BC
Oct 19Upside CiderKelowna, BC
Oct 21Lana Lou’sVancouver, BC
Oct 23Ship and AnchorCalgary, AB
Oct 24The AviaryEdmonton, AB
Oct 25The VatRed Deer, AB
Oct 30Black Cat TavernSaskatoon, SK
Oct 31Bulldog Event CenterWinnipeg, MB
Nov 01Black Pirate’s PubThunder Bay, ON
Nov 02Townehouse TavernSudbury, ON