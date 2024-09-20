Morrissey fires his management

Morrissey took a few hits this week. Over the past month, Moz stated that Johnny marr ignored a Smiths reunion offer and that Marr registered The Smiths trademark in order to claim ownership of the band name. Well, earlier this week Marr stated that he did not ignore the Smiths offer, he turned it down. Also, according to Marr, he wanted Morrissey to go in 50/50 on the trademark registration, but it was Morrissey who ignored Marr's messages. Researched conducted by Punknews determined that at least the second issue at hand was likely accurate as per Marr's description and that Morrissey was, uh, "misinformed."

Today, Morrissey issued another statement. This one was very short. He has fired his management, which he has had for less than a year. He said: "Morrissey has severed all connections with Red Light Management/Pete Galli Management." We'll keep you updated.