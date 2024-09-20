Dropkick Murphys have released a video for their new song “Sirens”. The video was directed by Travis Schneider. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally. The band has also announced the dates for their 2025 St. Patrick’s Day weekend shows. The shows will take place on March 14, 15, 16, and 17 in Boston. More details about these shows will be announced next week. Dropkick Murphys will be touring North America starting next week and will be touring Australia with Alkaline Trio in November. The band released their album Okemah Rising in 2023. Check out the video below.