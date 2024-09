9 hours ago by Em Moore

The Calamatix have released a lyric video for their song “Still Rudy”. The video was created by Jason Link and was filmed by Eli Rae. The song is off their self-titled debut album that is out now via Hellcat Records. We spoke to Raylin, Adam, and Clarence about it earlier this month and you can read that right here. The Calamatix kick off their West Coast tour today. Check out the video below.