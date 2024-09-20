The Chisel cancel North American tour

The Chisel have announced that they will be cancelling the rest of their North American tour. The band released a statement on Instagram which reads,



”DUE TO SOME VERY UNFORTUNATE EVENTS WE ARE HAVING TO SACK OFF THE REST OF OUR US TOUR. SORRY TO ANYONE WHO WANTED TO SEE US ON THIS RUN, CONTACT YOUR POINT OF PURCHASE TO GET A REFUND, LOVE, THE CHISEL”

The tour began on September 19 with a show at Reggies in Chicago and was set to run through mid-October. The Chisel released their album What A Fucking Nightmare earlier this year. See the statement in full below.