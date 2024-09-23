Run For Cover Records has announced details for its upcoming festival called Something In The Way. The festival will take place at Roadrunner in Boston, Massachusetts on February 1 and 2, 2025. Slowdive, Balance and Composure, Soccer Mommy, American Football, Fiddlehead, Mannequin Pussy, Militarie Gun, Sweet Pill, Anxious, Dazy, Enumclaw, Glare, Gouge Away, Great Grandpa, Mini Trees, My Fictions, One Step Closeroser, Ovlov, Sadurn, Wishy, and Women in Peril will be playing the festival.
