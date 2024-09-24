We are thrilled to announce that we are giving away a pair of weekend passes for the inaugural Punx Can’t Laugh Festival in Toronto, Ontario! The festival runs October 11 and 12 at the Bovine Sex Club and Rainhard Brewery. There will be bands and stand-up comics performing along with artists being showcased.

The bands performing include Danny Rebel and the KGB, Outtacontroller, Het Up!, Terminal Ruts, Spratacus, Candy Hangover, Dave Mackinder of Fireworks, Early Heaven, Kris Rose, Bob Sacamano Party, and Arcade Allstars. The comics include Moe Ismael, Andrew Hilary, Black Zeus, Jonny Divito, Jeremy Dobski, Carlin Reese, Gabe Koury, Andrew Barr, Jackie Agnew, Devin Bateson, Tamara Shevon, George Rivard, and Tyler Shamza. The artists who will be there include Secret Planet, Little Monkey Art, French Set, Andrew Wright, Pink Grind, Visual Shoegaze, and Chance.

If you want to be the lucky winner, send an email to podcast@punknews.org telling us which band you’re the most excited to see at the fest, and tell us a joke to prove that punx CAN laugh. To be eligible you MUST be over 19 years of age and live in or around Toronto, Ontario. The winner will be randomly chosen and contacted on Monday, October 7. Good luck!!