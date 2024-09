Podcast 19 hours ago by Em Moore

Episode #666 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John talks to Pat Ivers and Emily Armstrong about the GoNightclubbing archive and the upcoming screenings of the films at Philamoca in Philadelphia, PA. The screenings will take place on September 29 and 30 at Philamoca in Philly. John G will be moderating the second night. Get your tickets right here! Meanwhile, listen to the episode below!