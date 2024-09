Jimmy Eat World have announced that they will be live-streaming their hometown show celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Futures. The show will take place on October 17 at the Van Burn in Phoenix, Arizona, and will be live-streamed the same day on the Veeps platform at 11 pm ET. The stream will be available for 72 hours following recording. Jimmy Eat World will be touring Europe and the UK in November. The band released Surviving in 2019.