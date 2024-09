2 hours ago by Em Moore

Quebec-based new wave trio Victime have released a new song called “Resonne encore”. It is off their upcoming album En conversation avec which will be out on October 25 via Mothland. Victime will be playing their album launch show as a double-header with Yoo Doo Right on December 6 at Theatre Plaza in Montreal, Quebec. We Owe will be joining them for their first live show. Victime released their album Mi-Tronc, mi-jambe in 2019. Check out the song below.