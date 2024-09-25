Ben Quad have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Ephemera and will be out on October 25 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Your Face as an Effigy” which was directed by Alex Scalzo. Ben Quad will be touring the US with Prince Daddy and The Hyena in October and released their album I’m Scared That’s All There Is in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.