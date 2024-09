14 hours ago by Em Moore

Emma Ruth Rundle has announced that she will be releasing a book of poetry. It is called The Bella Vista and will be out on February 11, 2025 via Unnamed Press. A limited edition album made up of Harold Budd-inspired piano tracks will be released along with the book. Emma Ruth Rundle will be touring the US starting in October. Emma Ruth Rundle released Orpheus Looking Back and EG2: Dowsing Voice in 2022.