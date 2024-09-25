Episode #667 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Emch of Subatomic Sound System stops by the podcast to talk about with John about his new album with Mykal Rose and Hollie Cook. They also talk about Lee Scratch Perry, Ari Up, and The Slackers. Listen to the episode below!
