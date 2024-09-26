Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by Austin, Texas-based punk band The Dumpies. The video is for their song “00:00” which pays tribute to Pete and Pete and was directed by Brett Roberts. Speaking to Punknews about the video the band said,



”The video for our new song ’00:00’ is an homage to the greatest television show of the 90’s. We could wax poetic from here to the Hoover dam, but we’d still never say it better than the Petes already have: ‘Why is it that when you miss somebody so much that your heart is ready to disintegrate, you always hear the saddest song ever on the radio?’ or ‘Hey, Blowhole, wherever you are, in forty-five minutes I'm going to be famous. And you know what you're going to be? A blowhole!’’”

”00:00” is off their upcoming album Gay Boredom which will be out on October 18 via Dirt Cult Records. The Dumpies will be touring Indonesia starting in October. Watch the video below!