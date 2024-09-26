Episode #668 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Chris and Jim of Human Impact stop by to talk to John and Em about their new album Go Dark (out October 4 via Ipecac Records), the impact technology is having on the world, music as an act of catharsis, and so much more. They also stick around to talk about the news of the day including the ongoing Morrissey vs. Johnny Marr battle, NOFX having a dominatrix at their final shows, Jane’s Addiction cancelling their tour, and Nausea’s upcoming re-release of Extinction. Listen to the episode below!