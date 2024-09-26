Episode #668 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Chris and Jim of Human Impact stop by to talk to John and Em about their new album Go Dark (out October 4 via Ipecac Records), the impact technology is having on the world, music as an act of catharsis, and so much more. They also stick around to talk about the news of the day including the ongoing Morrissey vs. Johnny Marr battle, NOFX having a dominatrix at their final shows, Jane’s Addiction cancelling their tour, and Nausea’s upcoming re-release of Extinction. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryBetter Lovers: "At All Times"
Next StoryMean Jeans to headline Party in Jabba's Palace on November 10 in Philly... er... the Dune Sea!!!
Morrissey fires his management
You can get smacked around by a dominatrix at Nofx's Riot Fest show if that's your thing
Johnny Marr says he actually said "No" to Smiths reunion and he wanted Moz to own 50% of trademark
Jane's Addiction releases new single
Morrissey says Johnny Marr claims ownership of Smiths trademark (but no TM is filed in USA)
Jane's Addiction cancels rest of tour, Perry apologizes
Janes Addiction show ends in Perry Farrell v. Dave Navarro brawl
NOFX to live stream final shows
Nausea to re-release 'Extinction' LP
September 1 declared "NOFX Day" by Brockton, Mass mayor