Mean Jeans to headline Party in Jabba's Palace on November 10 in Philly... er... the Dune Sea!!!

Bo shuda, baby!!! Mean Jeans are going to be headlining THE PARTY of the Fall!!!

As you know, finding licensed, all ages venues that don't get harassed by L&I is really tough, especially in Philly. So, we called up our favorite drug dealing, alien, gastropod, crimelord, Jabba the Hutt, and asked if we could throw a show at his palace… and he said yes!

So, Mean Jeans are going to headline Party in Jabba's palace on November 10! They just released their fantastic new album Blasted and are going to be ripping through a TON of tracks. PLUS, Jabba himself will be at the gig… and so will Ewoks, Jawas, and even Han Solo (but he is still encased in carbonite). we are not kidding. This will be the most galactically awesome show you have ever been to.

PLUS, philly punk rippers Blank Chrome are playing the gig! PLUS, more acts will be announced shortly!

That's Novembver 10 at 7am at Jabba's Palace in Philadelphia, PA, Tattooine. (531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123). This event is all ages.

Check out the facebook event page right here!

