Today we are super stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by Maine-based rockers Milk St.! The song is of for their new song “Hawt Dawg” and was directed and animated by Preston Spurlock. Speaking about the video the band said,



”We met Preston through Brook Pridemore, they had some pieces of Preston’s in their apartment and I LOVED the cartoony type absurdism he had going on in a lot of his work. We were brainstorming on ideas for the record like music videos, merch, etc the morning after our show at Bar Freda in New York and I had loved a Teenage Halloween shirt one of the members of a band called Kung Fu Crimewave had on the night before that had Care Bears destroying a cop car and I remembered Steamboat Willie is royalty-free now and we were like oh we should make some type of Steamboat Willie rip. After all, who’s the epitome of shitty bosses more than Disney?! It all sort of stemmed from that, even our new merch that has Steamboat Willie sucking on a hot dog was made by Preston. I really love what he did with the whole concept!”

”Hawt Dawg” is off Milk St.’s split with Brook Pridemore which is available everywhere now. Watch the video below!