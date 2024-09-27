Today we are thrilled to bring you the premier of the new video by Vancouver power trio Night Court! The video is for their new song “Captain Caveperson” which was shot by Tyler McLeod and features outtakes from “Crack In My Mind” by Sensitive Beings. Speaking to Punknews about the video, drummer and vocalist Emilor said,



"I knew we were shooting some stuff after practice that day but nothing could have prepared me for what was to come (except for maybe some snacks and better shoes…)”

”Captain Caverperson” is off Night Court’s upcoming album $hit Machine which will be out on November 1 via Recess Records. Watch the video below!