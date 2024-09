3 hours ago by Em Moore

The Callous Daoboys have announced a holiday show called ‘Christmas On Mars’. This is their first headlining show in Atlanta, GA since 2021 and they will be playing their 2019 album Die on Mars and their 2023 EP God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboys in full. Bummer Hill, Circuit Circuit, Hospitality, and Abandcalledlove will be joining them. Christmas on Mars will take place on December 7 at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia.