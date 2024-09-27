Check out the new song by Busy Weather!

We are psyched to debut the new track by Busy Weather!

Asheville's Busy Weather make high energy, super blown out pop-punk. This is raw and ragged and ties together 924 Gilman with the ramshackle sound of south east folk punk. The band's first proper album is coming out this fall and the new tracxk, "Gemini," is an explosive pack of glass and tar and sugar punk rock.

The record is out via Dead Broke Records and Anxious and Angry and you can pre-order it here and you can pre-order it here!