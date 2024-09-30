The OBGMs to release new album

by Em Moore
The OBGMs have announced that they will be releasing their third album. It is called Sorry, It’s Over and will be out on October 22. The album will feature the three songs they released earlier this year as part of their Your Friends Are Not Your Friends EP as well as their single “Buffalo” which was released last week. The OBGMs released their album The Ends in 2020. Check out the tracklist below.
Sorry, It’s Over Tracklist
Watcher
Get Up
Buffalo
Changes ft. Sate
Liar
I’ll Be Okay ft. Just John
Wave
It’s Over
How Are You? Ft. Faiza