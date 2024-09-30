Punitive Damage to release new EP, share “Baptism of Fire”

by Em Moore
Punitive Damage have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Hate Training and will be out on October 25 via Convulse Records. The band has also released a new song called “Baptism of Fire”. Punitive Damage will be playing a handful of shows starting in October and released their album This Is The Blackout in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.
Hate Training Tracklist
Hate Training
Baptism of Fire
All or Nothing
Chains of Hate
Plaster Saints
Blight of Apathy
|Date
|City
|Venue
|10/08
|Vancouver, BC
|Bullys Studios
|10/22
|Baltimore MD
|Holy Frijoles
|10/23
|Roanoke, VA
|VFW 1264
|10/24
|Charlotte, NC
|Milestone Club
|10/25
|Chattanooga, TN
|Dragons Roast
|10/27
|Gainesville, FL
|THE FEST
|10/28
|Birmingham, AL
|Firehouse
|10/29
|New Orleans, LA
|Holy Diver
|10/30
|Hattiesburg, MS
|TBA
|10/31
|Dallas, TX
|Cheapsteaks
|11/15
|Tulsa, OK
|Flyover Fest Pre-show