Punitive Damage to release new EP, share “Baptism of Fire”

Punitive Damage
by

Punitive Damage have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Hate Training and will be out on October 25 via Convulse Records. The band has also released a new song called “Baptism of Fire”. Punitive Damage will be playing a handful of shows starting in October and released their album This Is The Blackout in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.

Hate Training Tracklist

Hate Training

Baptism of Fire

All or Nothing

Chains of Hate

Plaster Saints

Blight of Apathy

DateCityVenue
10/08Vancouver, BCBullys Studios
10/22Baltimore MDHoly Frijoles
10/23Roanoke, VAVFW 1264
10/24Charlotte, NC Milestone Club
10/25Chattanooga, TN Dragons Roast
10/27Gainesville, FLTHE FEST
10/28Birmingham, ALFirehouse
10/29New Orleans, LAHoly Diver
10/30Hattiesburg, MSTBA
10/31Dallas, TXCheapsteaks
11/15Tulsa, OKFlyover Fest Pre-show